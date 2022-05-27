Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

VKI opened at $9.63 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.