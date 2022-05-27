Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

