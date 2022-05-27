Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.49.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
