Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

