Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.07. 16,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,968. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $73.75 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

