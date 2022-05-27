Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VKQ opened at $10.62 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.