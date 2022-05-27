Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VKQ opened at $10.62 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

