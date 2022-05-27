Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Up 107.7% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PSCE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,062. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.