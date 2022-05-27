Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Up 107.7% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:PSCE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,062. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
