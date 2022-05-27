Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
VGM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 3,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $14.36.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (Get Rating)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.