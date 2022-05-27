Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 168.1% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IIM opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

