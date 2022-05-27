Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RKT):
- 5/26/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,300 ($117.03) price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($88.08) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,900 ($74.24).
- 5/12/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/11/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,100 ($114.51) to GBX 9,300 ($117.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,500 ($69.21) to GBX 5,900 ($74.24). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,460 ($93.87) to GBX 7,700 ($96.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($88.08) price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($88.08) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,800 ($110.73) to GBX 9,100 ($114.51). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
LON:RKT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,176 ($77.71). 887,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,872. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,709 ($84.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,372.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,082.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,116.75.
In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($78.19), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($603,102.83).
Recommended Stories
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.