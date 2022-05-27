Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RKT):

5/26/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,300 ($117.03) price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($88.08) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,900 ($74.24).

5/12/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,100 ($114.51) to GBX 9,300 ($117.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,500 ($69.21) to GBX 5,900 ($74.24). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,460 ($93.87) to GBX 7,700 ($96.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($88.08) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($88.08) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,800 ($110.73) to GBX 9,100 ($114.51). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON:RKT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,176 ($77.71). 887,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,872. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,709 ($84.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,372.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,082.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,116.75.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($78.19), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($603,102.83).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

