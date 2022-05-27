Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for St. James’s Place (STJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of St. James’s Place (LON: STJ) recently:
- 5/23/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,767 ($22.23) price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/9/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,767 ($22.23) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,765 ($22.21) to GBX 1,767 ($22.23). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($23.91) to GBX 1,750 ($22.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
St. James’s Place stock traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,277.50 ($16.08). 556,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,472.48. The company has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. St. James’s Place plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.93).
In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($18.42) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,468.55). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.11), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($478,723.54).
