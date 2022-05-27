Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for St. James’s Place (STJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of St. James’s Place (LON: STJ) recently:

5/23/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,767 ($22.23) price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,767 ($22.23) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,765 ($22.21) to GBX 1,767 ($22.23). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($23.91) to GBX 1,750 ($22.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place stock traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,277.50 ($16.08). 556,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,472.48. The company has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. St. James’s Place plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.93).

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($18.42) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,468.55). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.11), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($478,723.54).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

