Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Unilever (ULVR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Unilever (LON: ULVR) recently:

5/17/2022 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($47.82) price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,100 ($51.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($42.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/4/2022 – Unilever had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($42.78) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Unilever had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,650 ($45.93) to GBX 3,800 ($47.82). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,300 ($41.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($42.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($42.78) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/24/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($47.82) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/6/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,600 ($57.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.33). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($42.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/4/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Unilever had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($40.27) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($52.85) to GBX 3,800 ($47.82). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($57.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,130 ($51.97) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,478 ($43.76) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,539.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,717.95. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($55.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a market cap of £88.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.74.

Get Unilever PLC alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.