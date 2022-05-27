Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON: IHG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/16/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($71.73) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($76.76) price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($71.73) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($71.73) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($71.73) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($71.73) price target on the stock.

LON IHG opened at GBX 4,892 ($61.56) on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 4,300 ($54.11) and a one year high of GBX 5,386 ($67.77). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,037.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,921.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

