Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

5/25/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

5/20/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$51.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$49.50 to C$50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

5/6/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

4/27/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

4/21/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00.

4/19/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.50 to C$49.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00.

4/11/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$46.00.

4/11/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$47.00 to C$56.00.

4/1/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 290,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,514. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of C$37.02 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The firm has a market cap of C$28.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.62.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total transaction of C$757,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$555,292.10. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Insiders sold a total of 25,341 shares of company stock worth $1,247,832 in the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

