Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

5/16/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$73.00.

5/15/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$75.50 to C$67.00.

5/13/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$75.00.

5/13/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$67.00.

5/12/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00.

5/12/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$72.00.

5/2/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$71.00.

4/20/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00.

3/31/2022 – Sun Life Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.537 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,860 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,963,000 after buying an additional 406,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

