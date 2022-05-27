Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 26th (ARZGY, ASTS, BPCGY, CCCGY, CCMP, CDR, CFFN, CVS, EQIX, MDT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 26th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl “

China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is engaged in engineering construction while providing project contracting, survey, design and consultation, industrial manufacturing, exploitation of real estate, capital operation and logistics. The Company is also engaged in scientific research, planning, survey, design, constructing, superintending, operating and equipment manufacturing. CRCC designs and constructs plateau railway, high-speed railway, expressway, bridges, tunnels and urban track transportation projects. Its businesses are divided into four major segments, namely: construction operations; survey, design and consultancy operations; manufacturing operations; and other businesses, including real estate development and logistics services that relate to its main businesses. “

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $825.00 to $770.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $100.00.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

