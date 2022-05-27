Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 27th (AAWH, ABEO, ACH, ACHR, ADMP, ADSE, AFLYY, AMAM, AMPS, CGC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 27th:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 574 ($7.22) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 617 ($7.76).

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have underperformed the industry in the past six months. It posted a soft earnings performance for first-quarter fiscal 2023. Inflationary pressures from inbound freight, delivery expenses, raw materials and wages hurt the overall profits in the quarter. Also, the ongoing supply-chain headwinds were deterrents. It has also been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Nonetheless, management remains committed to driving direct-to-consumer business, enhancing productivity in existing channels, adding brands and optimizing inventory level. Urban Outfitters’ strategic growth initiative, FP Movement, also bodes well. This is steadily boosting the Free People brand’s overall sales. Management expects sales to grow during the fiscal second quarter from the last fiscal year’s quarterly tally.”

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

