Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aptiv (APTV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV):

5/17/2022 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $137.00.

5/6/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $144.00.

5/6/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $144.00.

5/6/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $158.00.

5/6/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $148.00.

4/21/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $177.00.

4/12/2022 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

4/11/2022 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

4/5/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $206.00 to $181.00.

4/1/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $108.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,960,000 after buying an additional 509,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 69.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 161,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 179,383 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $2,873,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

