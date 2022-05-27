Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cigna (CI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cigna (NYSE: CI) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2022 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

5/23/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $304.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $248.00.

5/10/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $300.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $242.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $290.00 to $310.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $272.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $266.00 to $291.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $278.00 to $306.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $320.00.

4/20/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cigna’s revenues have been increasing consistently for the past several years, driven by acquisitions, superior operating performance and, high-quality products and services portfolio. Its 2018 buyout of Express Scripts diversified its business by adding pharmacy benefits to the insurance operations. Business streamlining by divesting Group Life and Disability insurance business will help it focus on core growth areas. An expected increase in medical membership bodes well. In 2021, the company deployed over $9 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. For 2022, the company expects adjusted income from operations to be at least $22.40 per share. Its shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, high leverage is a concern for Cigna, affecting financial flexibility. Rising operating costs might dent its margins.”

4/7/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $290.00.

3/31/2022 – Cigna is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.88. 1,694,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,010. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $271.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

