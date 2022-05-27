Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ironSource (IS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ironSource (NYSE: IS) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2022 – ironSource was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/13/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $6.00.

5/13/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00.

5/11/2022 – ironSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

4/19/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 144,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,658. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. ironSource Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Get ironSource Ltd alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ironSource by 9,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,807 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ironSource in the fourth quarter worth $106,824,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ironSource by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ironSource by 37.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter worth about $40,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.