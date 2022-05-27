Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Westlake (WLK)

Westlake (NYSE: WLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $148.00.

5/9/2022 – Westlake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00.

5/4/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $162.00.

5/4/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $153.00.

4/8/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Westlake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of WLK opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,923 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,999. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

