Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SWDBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 166 to SEK 155.

5/18/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/18/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/12/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 174 to SEK 189. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

4/6/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 179 to SEK 174. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a SEK 182 price target on the stock, down previously from SEK 204.

4/4/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.974 per share. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.89%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

