Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $42.50 at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $42.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.
NYSE:INVH opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.
About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
