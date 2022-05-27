Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $42.50 at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $42.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

