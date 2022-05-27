INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

INVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ INVO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 79,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. INVO Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

