IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $4.85 on Friday. IO Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

