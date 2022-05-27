Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ionic Brands stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 43,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Ionic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

