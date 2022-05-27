Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ionic Brands stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 43,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18.
Ionic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionic Brands (IONKF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.