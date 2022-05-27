Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

IOVA opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,725,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

