Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $20.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 186.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

IOVA stock traded down $8.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,833. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,742 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 467,364 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,330,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,126,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

