Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.03% from the company’s previous close.

IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

