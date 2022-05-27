iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Down 60.9% in May

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the April 30th total of 462,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in iPower by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,102. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million and a P/E ratio of 57.50. iPower has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of iPower to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

