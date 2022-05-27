iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Announces Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

IQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

