iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $3.91 on Friday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 193,401 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iQIYI by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

