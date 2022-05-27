iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded at Benchmark

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQ. Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.90. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $16.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

