iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the April 30th total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,015,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.00. 9,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,672. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.89. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.78 and a 12 month high of $132.23.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
