iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the April 30th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIA opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $93.76.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

