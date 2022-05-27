iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the April 30th total of 928,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FALN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 728.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

