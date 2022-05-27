iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the April 30th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 969,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 191,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period.
NASDAQ GNMA opened at $46.61 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26.
