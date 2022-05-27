iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 128.1% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the April 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $24.64 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
