iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 128.1% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the April 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $24.64 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,805,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period.

