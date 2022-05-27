iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the April 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,479,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $755,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,746,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 406,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,253,000 after buying an additional 264,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 143.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20.

