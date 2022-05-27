iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the April 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UAE opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

