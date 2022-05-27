Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Down 49.4% in May

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the April 30th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ITCB. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of ITCB stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.90. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

