ITEX Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. ITEX has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

