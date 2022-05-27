ITEX Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS ITEX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. ITEX has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $4.98.
ITEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
