Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ ITRN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $565.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,619 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,463 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 168,311 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 77,230 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

