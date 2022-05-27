Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCIC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.81 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.