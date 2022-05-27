Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. 924,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,065. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $122.70. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

