Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JACK. Cowen decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

Shares of JACK opened at $68.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

