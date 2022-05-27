Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JACK. Cowen decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.93.
Shares of JACK opened at $68.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $122.70.
In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
