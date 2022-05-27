Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Jack in the Box updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-$6.10 EPS.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $122.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 89.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

