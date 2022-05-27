Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.61% from the company’s current price.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

JACK traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

