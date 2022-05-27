Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.61% from the company’s current price.
JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.09.
JACK traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
