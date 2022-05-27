Jane Ann Lodge Buys 50,000 Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Stock

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) insider Jane Ann Lodge purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($62,916.82).

LON BAKK traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 102.20 ($1.29). 105,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,991. The stock has a market cap of £592.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.42. Bakkavor Group plc has a one year low of GBX 94 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 143.80 ($1.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 3.96 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

BAKK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

