Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Japan Airport Terminal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS JTTRY opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

