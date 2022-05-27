Jason John Kenneth Kaluski Sells 40,200 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$61,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$621,018.86.

Gear Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.57. 2,871,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,024. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.31. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

GXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

